There were only two local contested elections in Hopkins County – and they were both on the Republican ballot. It looks like there will be a republican run-off in the race for State Representative for District 2 between incumbent Dan Flynn and Brian Slaton. Dwayne “Doc” Collins came in third. The winner will take on democrat Bill Brannon in November. In the race for Constable of Precinct 2 – John Beadle defeated Charles Humphries and was elected to the position. There was no democrat opponent.