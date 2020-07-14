Hopkins County Primary Run-offs

Tuesday July 14 is primary run-off Election Day in Texas. Democrats will choose a nominee for US Senate between Mary Hegar and Royce West and for railroad commission between Roberto Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda. Hopkins County Republicans will choose a nominee for State Representative between Dan Flynn and Brian Slayton. Delta County republicans will choose between Kevin Carter and Charla Singleton for Sheriff. Polls will be open from 7am – 7pm. Hopkins County voting locations are Our Savior Lutheran Church; Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church; Hopkins County Courthouse and League Street Church of Christ.