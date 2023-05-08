ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hopkins County Republican Party Calls On Representative Slaton To Resign

 

 

 

This Press Release was received by East Texas Broadcasting, Inc.  on Sunday

It is with much sadness that we the below, 10 members of the 11 member Hopkins County Republican
Party Executive Committee, call on Representative Bryan Slaton to immediately resign as
Representative of House District # 2.  After reading the report of the House General Investigating Committee, in the matter of Representative Bryan L. Slaton, there is no other recommendation that we can make.   While we commend Representative Slaton for much good work, we cannot condone conduct unbecoming a member of the House of Representatives as set forth by the House rules and the laws of the State of Texas.  It is our hope that Representative Slaton will heed our call and let the healing process begin with his family, the victim and her family, and all other parties involved.   We encourage everyone to continue in prayer and lift all involved up in prayer to God for his loving comfort and healing.
Donnie W. Wisenbaker, Hopkins County Republican Chairman

James Thompson, Precinct # 1 Chair                 Vince Palumbo, Precinct # 2 Chair
Karon Weatherman, Precinct # 2A Chair           Nancy Swint, Precinct # 3 Chair
John Allen, Precinct # 3A Chair                            Debbie Harris, Precinct # 4 Chair
Daniel Bobay, Precinct # 16 Chair                       Jennifer Harrington, Precinct # 17 Chair
Melonie Findley, Precinct # 36 Chair

As members of the State Republican Party’s Executive Committee, that serves Hopkins County, we support the Hopkins County Republican Party Executive Committee members in their call for Representative Slaton’s immediate resignation.
Christian Bentley, SD-1 State Republican Party Executive Committee, Committeewoman
Donnie W. Wisenbaker, SD-1 State Republican Party Executive Committee, Committeeman

