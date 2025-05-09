Hopkins County Sheriff Announces Promotions

Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum is pleased to announce the well-deserved promotions of three dedicated members within the Sheriff’s Office. These promotions recognize the individuals’ commitment, experience, and leadership potential.

Michael Russell has been promoted to Chief Investigator. With many years of service and a proven track record in complex investigations, Russell has consistently demonstrated exceptional investigative skills and a strong commitment to seeking justice for the citizens of Hopkins County. In his new role, Chief Investigator Russell will oversee and manage the Investigations Division, providing leadership and guidance to the investigative team.

Justin Wilkerson has been promoted to Sergeant Investigator. Sergeant Investigator Wilkerson has been an integral part of the Patrol Division, consistently demonstrating thoroughness and dedication in his work. His skills will further enhance the Criminal Investigation Division’s dedicated and professional teamwork in serving the citizens of Hopkins County.

Drew Fisher has been promoted to Patrol Sergeant. Sergeant Fisher has shown exemplary dedication and leadership within the Sheriff’s Office. His promotion to Sergeant recognizes his ability to effectively lead and supervise personnel, ensuring the efficient and effective delivery of law enforcement services to the community.

Sheriff Tatum stated, “These promotions are a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and professionalism that Michael, Justin, and Drew bring to our Sheriff’s Office every day. They are valuable assets to our team and to the citizens of Hopkins County. I am confident that they will excel in their new roles and continue to serve our community with distinction.”