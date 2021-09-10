Hopkins County Stew Deadlines

The deadline is one week away for stew cooks to get their registration forms in for the 52nd Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 23. The north and south sides of Buford park open for cooking, along with a vendor market. The deadline is also approaching for businesses that would like to sponsor some of the winning stew pots. Applications are still being accepted for vendors for the Stew Fest Market during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. Call 903-885-6515 for information.