Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header

Hopkins County Stew Deadlines

The deadline is one week away for stew cooks to get their registration forms in for the 52nd Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 23. The north and south sides of Buford park open for cooking, along with a vendor market.  The deadline is also approaching for businesses that would like to sponsor some of the winning stew pots. Applications are still being accepted for vendors for the Stew Fest Market during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. Call 903-885-6515 for information.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     