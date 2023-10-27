Sandlin Header 2022
Hopkins County Stew Fest

The World Championship Hopkins County Stew Cook-off is this weekend. City National Bank will sponsor Friday, October 27, festivities, including an appetizer contest and concert by Dubb and the Luv Machines.

There will be 180 stew pots for this year’s cook-off. Tickets are $8 each for those 13 and over. Thanks to Signature Solar’s sponsorship, children 12 years and younger will eat free this year but still need a ticket. Tickets are available today at all the local banks, at the chamber office, and online at hopkinschamber.org until midnight. Tickets are also available on-site on Saturday.

