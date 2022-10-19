Hopkins County Stew Schedule

Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

This year, tickets are $8 each, or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank, City National Bank, Texas Heritage National Bank, and Pilgrim Bank locations or the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.

Quart tickets are $15 this year. You can purchase quart tickets only at the Chamber office or on the day of the stew, which is Saturday, Oct. 22.

Be sure to come out to Buford Park on Friday, Oct. 21, for the free concert by Dubb and the Luv Machines, starting immediately after the Wildcats’ home game against Paris. Bob Evans Farms sponsor the Friday night concert.

On Saturday, we will also have a Kids Zone with bounce houses from Jerry’s Jump Zone and Gellyball. In addition, about 30 market vendors will open at 8:00 am Saturday and be open throughout the stew.

We have doubled the number of port-a-potties, added a fourth drink station, and will have about 30 vendors in our market. It will be a great day for the entire family!