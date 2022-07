Stew cooks, it’s time to get your spots. Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest, set for Oct. 22, is already beginning. To register, go to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 from the sponsor to pay for ingredients. This year, stew cooks can also pre-order a T-shirt with “Stew Cook” on the back for $15. Register now to reserve your spot from last year.