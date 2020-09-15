Hopkins County Stew Will Happen This Year

by Lezley Brown, Hopkins County Chamber Presidentg

Stew 2020 is happening! It’s going to look very different than it usually does, but we did not have to cancel the event entirely. You will be able to drive through and pick up stew… and the best part is, as long as you order in advance, you can be very specific on whose stew you would like to purchase. You can make your pre-order beginning October 1st by calling or coming by the Chamber. If you do not pre-order, but drive through on Stew day, you will not be able to choose a specific cook’s stew. You will, though, get to choose chicken or beef.

The Chamber was able to sell 1,000 tickets for individuals to be in the park that day, and those tickets are completely sold out. No additional tickets for park admission will be sold, but the drive-through will be available while supplies last. Stew will be held on Saturday, October 24th