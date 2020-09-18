Hopkins County – Sulphur Springs COVID-19 Update 09.18.20,

5 new positive cases
4 new recoveries
296 cumulative cases
223 recoveries
73 active
8 patients in the COVID Unit
Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from
September 11, 2020 to September 18, 2020 at 3:30pm: 41
*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not
count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” Since September 7, 2020, 550 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins
County Civic Center. *Latest numbers as of 5pm Thursday. COVID te