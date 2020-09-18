Hopkins County – Sulphur Springs COVID-19 Update 09.18.20,

5 new positive cases

4 new recoveries

296 cumulative cases

223 recoveries

73 active

8 patients in the COVID Unit

Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from

September 11, 2020 to September 18, 2020 at 3:30pm: 41

*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not

count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” Since September 7, 2020, 550 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins

County Civic Center. *Latest numbers as of 5pm Thursday. COVID te