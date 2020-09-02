Hopkins County- Sulphur Springs COVID-19 Update

The Hopkins County COVID-19 Update for September 2 shows three new positive cases and 0 recoveries. There have now been 249 cumulative cases, 202 total recoveries, and currently 47 active cases and four patients in the COVID Unit at Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Positive antigen tests performed in Hopkins County will be reported weekly and will not count toward state numbers. They will not show as recovered. In the last report, 573 people tested at the Hopkins County Civic Center since August 20.