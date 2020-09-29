Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Coronavirus Report 09.29.20

7 new positive cases
21 new recoveries
357 cumulative cases
280 recoveries
77 active
16 patients in the COVID Unit
Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from
September 18, 2020 to September 25, 2020 at 3pm: 51… Not updated!
*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not
count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” Since 7pm Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, 121 COVID tests have been performed at the
testing center located at 128-A Jefferson Street