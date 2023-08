An 18-year-old Hopkins County man was killed at about 1:30 Friday morning in a single vehicle crash on FM 1567 just off of Hwy 154 south of Sulphur Springs. Troopers report that a vehicle driven by Ethan Chambers left the road, went into a ditch and then hit a culvert and tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, suffered a broken wrist. The crash is under investigation by state troopers. Chambers was a 2023 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School.