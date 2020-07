Hopkins County election results were tabulated Tuesday night at the County Clerk’s office. Republicans chose Bryan Slayton over incumbent Dan Flynn for the GOP nomination for State Representative of District 2. He will face Democrat Bill Brannon of Sulphur Springs in November. Democrats in Hopkins County picked RoyceWest with 58% of the vote over Mary Hegar, who got 42%. For RailroadCommissioner – it was ChrystaCastenada with 52% of the vote over Roberto Alzono.