Trial will be held in 8th District Court in Sulphur Springs this morning for Joseph Rashad Washington. He’s charged with Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to Commit Another Felony. Trial is slated for this afternoon for Nessica Rachele McPHerson. She’s accused Possession of More than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. She’s also facing arraignment on two other drug charges.