The Hopkins County United Way held its “ Workers Kickoff Luncheon” this week at First United Methodist Church. Campaign Chair Mike Horne announced that the theme of this year’s campaign is “United Together” to raise the goal of $150,000. Money raised will be used to help people of all ages through 19 partner agencies. $3,000 will go to United Way Worldwide and $21,400 will pay for a part time secretary and other expenses such as utilities and campaign materials.