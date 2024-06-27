ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hopkins County United Way To Distribute Allocation Checks

Emily Glass will have the great privilege of passing out excess allocation checks for the 2022-2023 Hopkins County United Way Campaign.  It will take place on Tuesday July 2, at 11:00 a.m., at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

