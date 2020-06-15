" /> Hopkins County United Way Meeting Wednesday, June 17 – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Access Financial Group
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner

Hopkins County United Way Meeting Wednesday, June 17

4 hours ago

The Hopkins County United Way Board will meet tomorrow morning at 11:00 at the Texas AgriLife Extension office. They will introduce the newest Board member and the 2020-2021 Campaign Chair. The Extension office has asked all guests to provide their name, email and physical address, and a cell phone number. The contact information will be shared with local public health authorities if any participant becomes ill with suspected infectious disease. There will be a sign-in sheet at the office. For questions or more information, call Susan Berning at 903-243-4066.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     