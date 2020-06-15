Hopkins County United Way Meeting Wednesday, June 17

The Hopkins County United Way Board will meet tomorrow morning at 11:00 at the Texas AgriLife Extension office. They will introduce the newest Board member and the 2020-2021 Campaign Chair. The Extension office has asked all guests to provide their name, email and physical address, and a cell phone number. The contact information will be shared with local public health authorities if any participant becomes ill with suspected infectious disease. There will be a sign-in sheet at the office. For questions or more information, call Susan Berning at 903-243-4066.