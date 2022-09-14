Hopkins County Veterans To Be On Honor Flights To DC

Three Hopkins County veterans are going on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington DC .

These men and women will visit the memorials and have a banquet in their honor. There will be about 50 Veterans on this each flight. We are honoring them with a send off on Thursday September 22nd on the Courthouse steps at 11:30. Judge Newsome will speak and Brad Cummings will sing the National Anthem. We would like to have a large crowd downtown to honor these veterans and show our appreciation to them for their service to our country.

With these flights they have taken over 2000 Veterans to Washington DC. All of the Veterans travel free of charge. This trip is all about the veterans.

Each Veteran has a guardian/butler to carry their luggage and accompany them though out the trip. These guardians may be family members or one of our volunteers. Guardians are responsible for their own expenses.

A strong medical team (all volunteers) travel with each flight. Yes we are a sea of blue and red shirts as we travel through airports and around DC where we will cross paths with other honor flight groups from Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and all over the country.

By the time they return Saturday night perhaps these great heroes will finally feel the gratitude and the honor for their sacrifices and service so many years ago. Yes this trip is all about our veterans – to honor these members of the greatest generations.

Those going on these 2 trips are:

Gerald Heard Army Viet Nam on flight 48 September 23 & 24

Faye Huffman Air Force View Nam on flight 49 October 21 & 22

Steve Huffman Navy Viet Nam on flight 49 October 21 & 22

If you need more information or have questions please contact Lynda Hager 903 439 7231. We will be passing out flags.