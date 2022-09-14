cypress basin hospice
Hopkins County Veterans To Be On Honor Flights To DC

Three  Hopkins County veterans  are going on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington DC     .

 These men and women  will visit the memorials and have a banquet in their honor.  There will be about 50 Veterans on this each flight.            We are honoring them with a send off on Thursday September 22nd on the Courthouse steps  at 11:30.  Judge Newsome will speak and Brad Cummings will sing the National Anthem.   We would like to have a large crowd downtown to honor these veterans and show our appreciation to them for their service to our country.

With these flights they have taken over 2000 Veterans to Washington DC.  All of the Veterans travel free of charge.  This trip is all about the veterans.

Each Veteran has a guardian/butler to carry their luggage and accompany them though out the trip.  These guardians may be family members or one of our volunteers.  Guardians are responsible for their own expenses.

A strong medical team  (all volunteers) travel with each flight.  Yes we are a sea of blue and red shirts as we travel  through airports and around DC where we will cross paths with other honor flight groups from Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and all over the country.

By the time they return Saturday night perhaps these great heroes will finally feel the gratitude and the honor for their sacrifices and service so many years ago.  Yes this trip is all about our veterans –  to honor these members of the greatest generations.

Those going on these 2 trips are:

Gerald Heard   Army   Viet Nam   on flight 48   September 23 & 24

Faye Huffman  Air Force   View Nam  on flight 49    October 21 & 22

Steve Huffman  Navy  Viet Nam  on flight 49  October 21 & 22

 If you need more information or have questions please contact Lynda Hager  903 439 7231.    We will be passing out flags.

