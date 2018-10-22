Hopkins County Voting Locations

Hopkins County early voting will be at

128 Jefferson street JP 2 courtroom.

Hours are October 22nd thru the 26th 8 am to 5 pm

October 27th 8 am to 5 pm

October 28th 12 pm to 5 pm

October 29th 8 am to 5 pm

October 30th 7 am to 7 pm

October 31st 8 am to 5 pm

November 1st 7 am to 7 pm

Last day is November 2nd 8 am to 5 pm

Election day is November 6th poles are open 7 am to 7 pm Vote centers, on election day, include the following locations

Courthouse

Morning Chapel Church

Civic Center

League Street Church of Christ.

Sulphur Bluff ISD

Miller Grove ISD

Saltillo ISD

Como Picton CISD

North Hopkins ISD

Lutheran Church

Cumby Municipal Building

Grace Family Church