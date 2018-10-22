Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Car-Mart Oct. 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

Hopkins County Voting Locations

6 hours ago

 

Hopkins County early voting will be at
128 Jefferson street JP 2 courtroom.
Hours are October 22nd thru the 26th 8 am to 5 pm
October 27th 8 am to 5 pm
October 28th 12 pm to 5 pm
October 29th 8 am to 5 pm
October 30th 7 am to 7 pm
October 31st 8 am to 5 pm
November 1st 7 am to 7 pm
Last day is November 2nd 8 am to 5 pm

Election day is November 6th poles are open 7 am to 7 pm

Vote centers, on election day, include the following locations
Courthouse
Morning Chapel Church
Civic Center
League Street Church of Christ.
Sulphur Bluff ISD
Miller Grove ISD
Saltillo ISD
Como Picton CISD
North Hopkins ISD
Lutheran Church
Cumby Municipal Building
Grace Family Church

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     