Hopkins County Voting Locations

Hopkins County early voting will be at
128 Jefferson street JP 2 courtroom.
Hours are October 22nd thru the 26th 8 am to 5 pm
October 27th 8 am to 5 pm
October 28th 12 pm to 5 pm
October 29th 8 am to 5 pm
October 30th 7 am to 7 pm
October 31st 8 am to 5 pm
November 1st 7 am to 7 pm
Last day is November 2nd 8 am to 5 pm
Election day is November 6th poles are open 7 am to 7 pm
Vote centers, on election day, include the following locations
Courthouse
Morning Chapel Church
Civic Center
League Street Church of Christ.
Sulphur Bluff ISD
Miller Grove ISD
Saltillo ISD
Como Picton CISD
North Hopkins ISD
Lutheran Church
Cumby Municipal Building
Grace Family Church