Hopkins County Woman Indicted for Social Security Fraud

SHERMAN, Texas – A 51-year-old Sulphur Springs, Texas, woman has been indicted for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Theresa Renee Coburn was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Mar. 14, 2019, charging her with theft of government property.

According to the indictment, from about December 2005 through October 2015, Coburn is alleged to have provided fictitious documentation to the Social Security Administration Disability Program in order to fraudulently receive benefits totaling $42,378.00 on behalf of a child that did not live with her, and did not receive support from her, during that time.

If convicted, Coburn faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case is being investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Johnson.