Hopkins County Youth to Celebrate National 4-H Week October 2-8

The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers

and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Hopkins County 4-H will observe

National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people,

and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive

impact on those around them.

The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Opportunity 4 All, which highlights how

4-H offers opportunity for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion and what

lies within it through hands-on learning experiences. The positive environment provided by 4-H

mentors ensures that kids in every county in the country – from urban neighborhoods to suburban

schoolyards to rural farming communities ̶ are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and

are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.

Hopkins County 4-H believes in giving back to the community. We are partnering with the Sulphur

Springs Middle School Communities in Schools to collect items needed to assist students. Contact

the Hopkins County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at 903-885-3443 for a list of items.

Donations will be accepted at the office during the entire month of October.

In Hopkins County, more than 200 4-H youth and 15 volunteers from the community were involved

during the 2021-2022 4-H year.