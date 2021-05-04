Hopkins Countyh Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

I had never tasted a deep fried avocado before, but I won’t soon forget the one I had Saturday at the Cinco de Mayo celebration downtown. It was lightly breaded and fried, covered with shredded chicken, queso, onions and jalapenos. And no, I did not ride the mechanical bull after devouring that.

If you missed the Cinco de Mayo celebration of food, music and Mexican culture on the downtown plaza Saturday, you missed out on good food and fun, so make plans for next year.

While you’re making plans, be sure to mark down these events:

National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer will be observed locally at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, on the downtown plaza. The public is encouraged to join together at that time. Hopkins County Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings will be leading music for the event.

Ribbon Cuttings

The Chamber will be hosting a ribbon cutting at noon Thursday, May 13, for Money Law Firm. The celebration will be held at their Sulphur Springs location, 1335 South Broadway Suite 40, and we would love for you to join us.

Davison Development & Building will be hosting their ribbon cutting on May 18, at noon. We would love for you to join us, at 204B Linda Drive, for a fun celebration with free barbecue and refreshments.

Salute to the Veterans

Also, don’t forget about the 5th Annual Salute the Veterans BBQ Cookoff at VFW Post 8560 on May 14-15. There will be music on Friday night, then the barbecue cookoff is set for Saturday.

Mammography Mobile Coach

The Hunt Regional Tubby Adkisson Mobile Mammography Coach will be at the Spring Village Shopping Center on May 20. To schedule individual screening mammograms, call 903-408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Chamber Showcase

Plans are being made for the Third Annual Chamber Showcase in early August. This is a fantastic networking event and a way for you, as a business owner or representative, to get your name and services out to the public. Only Chamber members can reserve booths (the public is invited to attend free of charge), so contact us at the Chamber to find out how your affordable annual membership not only allows you to rent a booth at the Showcase but gives you advantages and opportunities all year long.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for May 3, Lou Nell Fashions. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

Ribbon Cutting

The Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting for Guys and Gals Barber Shop and Salon on May 3, at 325 South Davis St., Suite 2. The new location has styling services for women, including hair and lashes, as well as barber services for men.