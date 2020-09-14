" /> Hopkins Emergency Management COVID Report – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins Emergency Management COVID Report

4 hours ago

September 14, 2020 COVID-19 Update

0 new positive cases 7 new recoveries

281 cumulative cases

219 recoveries

62 active

2 patients in the COVID Unit

Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from September 4, 2020 to September 11, 2020 at 3pm: 20… Not updated! *These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.”

Since September 7, 2020, 319 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

*Latest numbers as of 5pm Saturday.

