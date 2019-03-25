Hopkins, Franklin, Wood County Cancer Survivors Dinner

Morrell banner
Cancer survivors and their care-givers will be honored with a survivors dinner at Shannon Oaks Church in Sulphur Springs on April 6th.  The dinner is hosted by Tri-County Relay for Life, which represents Hopkins, Franklin and Wood counties.  Survivors will receive a free tee-shirt and will have the opportunity to register for this year’s Relay for Life, which will be held on Friday, May 10. Sandy Reed will be the featured speaker at the dinner, which will also include music, games and door prizes.  For more information …..http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY19SOR?pg=entry&fr_id=91800

