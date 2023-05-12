HopkinsCounty Commissioners Court Special Meeting 05.15.23

NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, May 15, 2023

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum. Consent Agenda. Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments. Other County Business.

The Court To Canvass Votes From The May 6, 2023 Special Election.