HopkinsCounty Commissioners Court Special Meeting 05.15.23

NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, May 15, 2023
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- The Court To Canvass Votes From The May 6, 2023 Special Election.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.