HopkinsCounty Commissioners Court Special Meeting 05.15.23

 

NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, May 15, 2023

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

  1. Invocation
  2. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
  3. AMERICAN FLAG:
  4. TEXAS FLAG:  “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

  1. The Court To Declare A Quorum.
  2. Consent Agenda.
  3. Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
  1. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
  1. The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
  2. Other County Business.
  1. The Court To Canvass Votes From The May 6, 2023 Special Election.
  1. The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
  2. The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
  3. The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
  4. The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
  5. The Court To Consider Contracts.
  6. The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
  7. The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
  8. The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
  9. The Court To Adjourn.

 

