Hopkins County Chamber Connection June 4

By Butch Burney

You have just a few days left if you want to enter the logo contest for this year’s 55th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival

The theme for this year’s 55th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival is Stewper Heroes and the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is looking for just that right logo.

The person who submits the winning logo will receive a Stewper-size package that includes four stew tickets, four T-shirts featuring the logo, one quart ticket and one coveted parking pass.

Logo submissions can be made on our website, HopkinsChamber.org, or emailed to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

The deadline for submissions is midnight June 7.

This year’s stew festival is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Buford Park.

Cocktails and Conversation

The Chamber’s next Cocktails and Conversation networking event is set for 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Signature Solar on Bill Bradford Road.

There is no charge for the informal event, and you don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend the Cocktails and Conversation event. It is open to everyone, and a prime time to make friends and contacts.

There will also be a Cocktails and Conversation, hosted by Heritage Home Health and Hospice, at the Chamber office on Thursday, June 20.

Wishes Charity Golf Tournament

Heritage Home Health and Hospice is sponsoring the inaugural Wishes Charity Golf Tournament, with drinks, music and food, on Friday, June 7, at Sulphur Springs Country Club.

The shotgun start for the four-person teams is 1:30 p.m. Registration is $500 and includes two golf carts, four meal tickets and range balls.

Proceeds will be used to grant wishes for Heritage’s hospice patients.

For more information, contact Stacy White at 918-471-7397, Cindy Mills at 903-474-1027, Mia Herrera at 903-588-0636 or Tommy Dixon at 903-278-9921.

Hopkins County Dairy Festival

The schedule of events for the Hopkins County Dairy Festival includes opening ceremonies ribbon cutting on the downtown plaza at noon on Friday, June 7, and hot air balloon rally and glow, 6-9 p.m. that evening at Shannon Oaks Church.

On Saturday, June 8, there will be a hot air balloon rally and flight at 5:30 a.m.; junior dairy show at the Civic Center starting at 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m.; cow patty Bingo at 2 p.m. on the Civic Center grounds; milking contest at 3 p.m.; ice cream freeze-off at 5 p.m. at Shannon Oaks Church; and hot air balloon rally at 6 p.m. at the church.

A carnival will be set up at the Civic center from June 12-15; and the Dairy Festival Queen coronation pageant at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Auditorium.

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

The Juneteeth celebration at Pacific Park will include a marathon run at 7 a.m., a parade at 11 a.m. and a Freedom Market starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

On Sunday, June 16, there will be a celebration of Gospel and the market will continue.

Celebration Market

The Celebration Market season has opened!. The market will be hosted in downtown Sulphur Springs every Saturday through mid-September. Support local vendors and downtown businesses, while enjoying special musical entertainment.

Ribbon Cutting

There will be a ribbon cutting to officially open the new pickleball courts at Coleman Park, a joint project by the city and the Sulphur Springs Leadership class of 2023-24. The ribbon cutting will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. Everyone is invited.

The Dairy Festival will host a ribbon cutting on the downtown Plaza at noon on Friday, June 7. Everyone is invited to the event.

Chick-Fil-A will have a ribbon cutting for their grand re-opening under new ownership. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7.