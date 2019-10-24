In honor of the Fall Festival, all Sulphur Springs ISD schools will be closed on Friday.

The Hopkins County Fall Festival Carnival will be open on October 23 and 24 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, October 25 from 6:00 pm to midnight, and October 26 from noon to midnight on the Hopkins County Civic Center grounds. Advance tickets are available at Super Handy locations for $20 and will also be available at the gate for $25.

The Hopkins County Fall Festival Exhibit Hall and Boutique Market will be held on October 25 and 26 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm in the Hopkins County Civic Center Banquet Hall. Food vendors will also be set up in the food court outside.

The 2019 Hopkins County Fall Festival Earl W. Martin 42 Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 26. The tournament will begin at 1:00 pm at the Sulphur Springs Senior Center. There will be cash prizes and snacks will be provided. The cost to enter is $10 per team until October 18. After October 18 the entry fee is $25 per team.

The 2019 Hopkins County Fall Festival will feature a free Kids Zone on October 25 and 26 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm each day at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Kids Zone will include a jump zone with inflatables from, water walking balls where kids can try to walk on water, the free SSHS-FFA petting zoo, free face painting and a barrel train ride for the kids.