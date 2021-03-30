Update -Horse Found In Harts Bluff Area of Titus County

UPDATE – The horse’s owner has been located and notified.

From Titus County Sheriff’s Facebook Page

Titus County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a local landowner, that this horse made its way into his pasture. The horse is located on property at the 3000 Block of F.M. 1402 and has probably wandered off from its home not far from there. We would like to ask residents who reside in the general area of Hart’s Bluff School to share this photo and help the owner to learn the whereabouts of their missing horse. Anyone with information as to who the owner is or the owner may call the Sheriff’s Office at 903-572-6641 and let us know. Any help would be appreciated.