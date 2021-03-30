" /> Update -Horse Found In Harts Bluff Area of Titus County – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Update -Horse Found In Harts Bluff Area of Titus County

5 hours ago

 

 

UPDATE – The horse’s owner has been located and notified.

From Titus County Sheriff’s Facebook Page

Titus County Sheriff’s Office  was notified by a local landowner, that this horse made its way into his pasture. The horse is located on property at the 3000 Block of F.M. 1402 and has probably wandered off from its home not far from there. We would like to ask residents who reside in the general area of Hart’s Bluff School to share this photo and help the owner to learn the whereabouts of their missing horse. Anyone with information as to who the owner is or the owner may call the Sheriff’s Office at 903-572-6641 and let us know. Any help would be appreciated.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     