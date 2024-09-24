Hospital Sale Headed To Court

DPN Properties filed an objection to the sale of Wadley Regional Medical Center to CHRISTUS in Texarkana on Monday. The opposition argues that the purchase would create a healthcare monopoly in Ark-La-Tex. DPN Properties objected to the sale, claiming it would negatively impact their business interests and economic vitality in the area. They filed the objection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

DPN Properties presentó una objeción a la venta del Centro Médico Regional Wadley a CHRISTUS en Texarkana el lunes. La oposición argumenta que la compra crearía un monopolio de atención médica en Ark-La-Tex. DPN Properties se opuso a la venta, alegando que tendría un impacto negativo en sus intereses comerciales y en la vitalidad económica de la zona. Presentaron la objeción ante el Tribunal de Quiebras de los Estados Unidos para el Distrito Sur de Texas, División de Houston.