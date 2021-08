The overall capacity of all hospitals in Trauma Service Area “F” ,which covers Lamar, Hopkins, Titus, Delta, Red River, Morris, Cass and Bowie counties all remains above 20 percent. Of the 666 total hospitalizations in area F, 178 were lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients, representing 20.51 percent of the overall hospital capacity. COVID-19 patients account for 62 of the 88 ICU patients in TSA F and 7,473 of the ICU patients across the state.