Hot Club of Cowtown consists of Whit Smith (left), guitar and vocals; Elana James, fiddle and vocals; and Zack Sapunor, bass and vocals.

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College will host a Hot Club of Cowtown performance on Tuesday, November 1, at 7:30 pm.

“When I first heard Hot Club of Cowtown, I just knew we had to host them at the Whatley,” Carolyn Franks, Director of the Whatley Center, said. “They are fantastically talented musicians, and they blend a variety of genres to create something completely fun and unique.”

Since its beginnings in the late 1990s, the Hot Club of Cowtown’s star has continued to rise as its reputation for jaw-dropping virtuosity and unforgettable live shows has become the band’s global brand. Lauded for its “downhome melodies and exuberant improvisation” (The Times, London), the Hot Club has always woven a combination of seemingly disparate styles together to its magical effect, setting up camp “at that crossroads where country meets jazz and chases the blues away” (The Independent).

Hot Club of Cowtown has toured extensively worldwide for over twenty years, both on its own and with artists including Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Gatemouth Brown, the Avett Brothers, Dan Hicks, Bryan Ferry, Roxy Music, the Squirrell Nut Zippers, the Mavericks, the Dustbowl Revival, and others. Festivals/career highlights include the Women in Jazz series (part of Jazz at Lincoln Center), the Cambridge Folk Festival (UK), the Glastonbury Festival (UK), the Fuji Rock Festival (Japan), Byron Bay Blues & Roots Festival (AU), the National Folk Festival (US and AU), the Stagecoach Festival, the Winnipeg Folk Festival (CA), Waiting for Waits Festival (SP), the grand opening of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville and more.

The Hot Club of Cowtown Performance is a special event. Therefore, the season ticket packages do not include this event. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students. You may purchase online at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903-434-8181.