It’s another hot day, with more warnings about the state’s power grid. This week’s electricity woes are being blamed, in part, on the state’s under-performing wind energy sites. Thomas Overbye [[over-bee]] at the smart grid center says they’re cranking out just a fraction of what was expected, and you can’t force the turbines to spin. The state’s power grid is fueled by fossil fuels, solar and wind power. But those turbines are only operating at about eight-percent of what they normally produce.