Rep. Cole Hefner

Rep. Cole Hefner introduced a bill that a committee is now studying before being voted on or amended. House Bill 1788 gives immunity to any school in Texas, as well as the security personnel in the school districts, from damages that occur when the security personnel takes “reasonable action to maintain the safety of the school campus, including action relating to possession or use of a firearm.” If the bill passes by a simple majority (218 of 435), the bill moves to the Senate.