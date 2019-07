The house that Sulphur Springs High School students have been building at 128 Fore Street is now for sale. The district is accepting bids on the house until 3:00 pm on August 9th. There will be an Open House on July 26th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. http://www.ssisd.net/page/Business.Purchasing

