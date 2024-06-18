Sandlin Header 2022
House Fire At Carrie Underwood’s

Carrie Underwood is counting her blessings. The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer and her family, including husband Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, were safe and sound following a structure fire at their Nashville home on Sunday. According to the Williamson County Fire and Rescue, they were called in at 9:42 pm to put out the fire, with all eight stations responding. The homeowner reported that a UTV was on fire beside the garage. The occupants or firefighters on the scene sustained no injuries.

