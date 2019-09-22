House Fire -Two Occupants Injured

On Saturday, September 14, at approximately 1:15 am, the Mt Pleasant Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1213 N. Edwards with the report of an occupant still inside. Upon arrival, the fire was visible in approximately 50% of the structure. That included all windows, doors and on the front half of the residence.

One occupant had gotten out and was laying in the yard with injuries a safe distance from the structure. Firefighters found Mt Pleasant Police Officers attempting to gain entry with heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house. A remaining occupant reportedly was in the resident at that location. Captain Phil Fry and Firefighter Stuart Thompson used a hose line to begin extinguishing the fire. Firefighter Adrian Sitzes and Bradley Stockinger gained access through the back door.

Once inside, there was heavy smoke and high heat. Firefighter Sitzes located the occupant approximately five feet inside the doorway. Sitzes and Stockinger handed the patient over to Mt Pleasant Police Office Sargent Stacks who carried the patient to the EMS that was on the scene. Paramedics then transported both occupants via ambulance with serious injuries.

Both remained hospitalized as of Friday afternoon.