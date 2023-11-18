House Strips Governor’s Education Priorty

Friday afternoon, the Texas House voted 84-63 to strip Governor Greg Abbott’s top education priority from a more extensive education bill. The Governor has threatened to campaign against fellow Republicans who don’t support education savings accounts, a measure allowing families to use public school tax dollars for private and home schools.

Abbott called lawmakers to Austin for a fourth special session, partly because lawmakers still need to pass the school choice voucher measure nearly all year. Friday, more than twenty rural Republicans sided with Democrats to kill the latest version of his priority. It even included billions of dollars in teacher pay raises and per-student funding.

https://www.texastribune.org/2023/11/17/school-vouchers-texas-house-vote/