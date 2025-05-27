House Votes To Eliminate Lottery Commission

The Texas House voted to abolish the Texas Lottery Commission and transfer its operations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Under the bill, online ticket sales are out. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will also oversee scratch-offs and charitable bingo. Officials say lottery players will not notice any differences.

La Cámara de Representantes de Texas votó para abolir la Comisión de Lotería de Texas y transferir sus operaciones al Departamento de Licencias y Regulación de Texas. Según el proyecto de ley, la venta de boletos en línea está eliminada. El Departamento de Licencias y Regulación de Texas también supervisará los raspaditos y el bingo benéfico. Las autoridades dicen que los jugadores de lotería no notarán ninguna diferencia.