ETB Hiring Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
McKay Law Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Sandlin Header 2024
Header Mowers Header 2024
Mid America Pet Food Header
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header

House Votes To Eliminate Lottery Commission

The Texas House voted to abolish the Texas Lottery Commission and transfer its operations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Under the bill, online ticket sales are out. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will also oversee scratch-offs and charitable bingo. Officials say lottery players will not notice any differences.

La Cámara de Representantes de Texas votó para abolir la Comisión de Lotería de Texas y transferir sus operaciones al Departamento de Licencias y Regulación de Texas. Según el proyecto de ley, la venta de boletos en línea está eliminada. El Departamento de Licencias y Regulación de Texas también supervisará los raspaditos y el bingo benéfico. Las autoridades dicen que los jugadores de lotería no notarán ninguna diferencia.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved