Violent Houston Fugitive Captured In Lamar County

PRESS RELEASE***

On Monday, Houston Police Department Detectives informed the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division about a fugitive out of Harris County, possibly in Lamar County. The fugitive, 24-year-old Luis Rios, was wanted for a drive-by shooting that occurred in Houston on Sunday, March 03, 2024.

Paris Detectives gained information on Rios’ whereabouts. With assistance from the Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Crimes Unit, and the U.S. Marshals, they located Rios in the western part of the county on Thursday, March 21, 2024. They took him into custody without further incident.

Lamar County Investigators booked Rios into the Lamar County Jail on the charges out of Houston for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer, Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. All charges stemmed from the shooting that occurred in Houston on March 03, 2024.

They have not set his bond as Rios is awaiting extradition back to Houston. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office commends all agencies helping apprehend this violent fugitive.