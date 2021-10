Ashton Jacorrien Green

After deliberating less than half an hour, a Lamar County jury of nine women and three men found a 21-year-old Houston man guilty of murder. The state charged 21-year-old Ashton Jaccorrien Green with killing Rolshawun Goss during a robbery in the 2900-block of Clarksville Street. The punishment phase of the trial began immediately after the jury returned a guilty verdict.