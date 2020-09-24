Houston Methodist COVID-19 Study Shows Rapid Spread and Potential for Mutant Viruses

A study out of Houston shows there are thousands of strains of COVID-19. Scientists at Houston Methodist Hospital looked at five thousand, 85 genetic sequences that were seen in two waves of the virus in ethnically diverse Houston. the first was in march and a much larger outbreak hit the city in late June. Baylor College of Medicine vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez says this is not a revelation. He says RNA viruses mutate. Hotez does not think the mutations have accumulated to the point it would change plans for a vaccine. He says the mutations are not changing to the point as to how aggressive the virus is or how sick it can make a person. The data has been useful to identify where the virus came from. for example, the virus that hit New York came from Europe.