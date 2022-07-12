How Are Lakes?

The latest drought conditions show expansion and intensification of drought for the fifth consecutive week. Extreme or worse drought now covered 46 percent in early June, but still is below the mid-May peak of 56 percent. Monday, Jul 11, ended an eight-day record-breaking heat streak. The highest temperature was Sunday at 109.

How are Northeast Texas lakes holding up in the drought? Bob Sandlin is 95.2% full with a water level over 336 feet down 1.05. Bois d’Arc is now 39.4 percent full. Lake Fork is down to 73.9 percent or over 6.5 feet below normal. Jim Chapman is down over two feet at 81.2% full, with Lake O’ the Pine down 1.62 feet being 89.1% full. Monticello is down 3.69 feet at 80.1%. Sulphur Springs is below 70%, down 3.43 feet.

The current burn ban map is getting filled in by counties.