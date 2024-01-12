How Cold Will It Go?

North and Central Texas



Hazardous cold temperatures will arrive late this weekend into early next week. We’re looking at overnight lows in the single digits and teens both Sunday night and Monday night. Expect the wind chill values to range from -15 to -0 F. Continue monitoring the forecast over the next few days and take precautions to protect the four “Ps:” People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes!



The overall potential for wintry precipitation has expanded and increased, but amounts are still forecasted to remain relatively low. However, anything that falls will likely result in impacts given the frigid air that will already be in place. Timing for any wintry precipitation is Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. There is a medium to high chance of mostly snow near the Red River and a low to medium chance of freezing rain elsewhere. Impacts to travel, power, and broken tree limbs are all possible with this event.



It will be much colder on Friday behind a strong cold front. Strong winds and freezing temperatures will result in wind chills in the teens to mid-20s Friday morning. A few spots along the Red River will see wind chills drop into the single digits. Breezy northwest winds will gradually decrease Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. A Wind Advisory is effective from midnight to noon Friday for North and Central Texas.



An arctic blast arrives on Saturday, with dangerously cold temperatures Sunday through Wednesday morning. The temperature will remain below freezing Sunday night through Tuesday night for nearly all of North and Central Texas. Now is the time to complete freeze preparations. Make sure to protect exposed and vulnerable pipes by covering or wrapping them. During the cold weather, you can drip indoor sinks. Now is an excellent time to locate your water shut-off valve if you have to turn off the water to your residence or business. Remember to protect and check on people and pets during the cold, too!



Is your home winter weather-ready? As winter approaches, there are several steps you should take to prepare your home for the cold weather ahead. Inspect your chimney, insulate your attic, caulk and weather strip doors/windows, insulate exposed pipes, test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and gather supplies.

Today and Tonight

Windy conditions will continue this morning. Strong wind gusts may blow around unsecured outdoor items and create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Saturday through Thursday

Frigid temperatures will arrive by Saturday night and continue through Wednesday morning as arctic air settles into the region. Wind chill values will sometimes fall below zero, with low temperatures in the teens and single digits Sunday through Wednesday.

Now is the time to ensure you protect your home against the cold. Protect any outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip during the prolonged sub-freezing temperatures.

There may be a wintry mix from Sunday night into Monday. Details should become more apparent as we move through the weekend.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



The likelihood of an Arctic air intrusion across much of the CONUS is increasing for early next week. It may result in an extended period of freezing temperatures across our region and some wintry precipitation starting late Sunday through Monday. More details will follow in the days ahead!



High temperatures will be achieved early this morning, with falling temperatures as we head later into the morning and into the afternoon hours behind a solid passing cold front.

Today and tonight

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 6:00 pm as Northwest winds around 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph will be possible behind a passing cold front.

Saturday through Thursday

Another round of storms will be possible on Monday morning, with wintry precipitation possible late Monday afternoon as cold air builds in the wake of a cold front. Expect bitterly cold temperatures from Tuesday morning through Wednesday, with most locations remaining below freezing. On Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, overnight lows will average in the single digits to lower teens.

