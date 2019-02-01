How Most People Will Watch The Super Bowl

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Cord cutting is a growing trend, but when it comes to the Super Bowl, most football fans will be firmly planted in front of their cable TVs, not streaming the big game online, according to a recent survey from PCMag and Sports Illustrated. A poll of more than 2,800 U.S. adults reveals:
- 95% said they’d be gathering around a TV screen on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl.
- 15% say they will watch on the TV, but they will pull their signal from an online stream; That percentage jumps up to 33% among respondents ages 18 to 24.
- Fewer than 10% of all respondents said they would not listen to the CBS broadcast as the game plays out.
- Over 75% of poll-takers said they won’t be wagering on the game.
- 36% said they plan to pause, rewind, or fast-forward during the game.
- About 75% said they found it easy to access the NFL games they wanted to watch this season.
- 17% (including 27% of streamers) said the delay between digital streams and broadcast television (often 10 to 30 seconds) negatively impacted their viewing experience this year.
- 33% said they did not find it easy to watch the NFL games they hoped to.
- 37% of NFL fans will DVR the game. Split by team allegiance, 42% of Patriots fans will use DVR, while 34% of Rams fans will use DVR.
- Fans of the Los Angeles Rams are slightly more likely to stream the game than those rooting for the New England Patriots, 16% to 11%. Split by region, those in the Southwest are most likely to stream the game, at 17%.
- Some people only tune in for the commercials. Of that group, 59% will watch via cable, 20% Over-the-Air, and 20% will stream the spots.