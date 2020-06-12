" /> How The Pandemic Alters Americans’ Financial Habits – EastTexasRadio.com
How The Pandemic Alters Americans’ Financial Habits

6 hours ago

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown millions of Americans into chaos, negatively affecting financial well-being alongside physical and mental health. As unemployment rates soar and money insecurities abound, a new NerdWallet survey finds almost half of Americans (48%) are indeed feeling less confident about their finances due to COVID-19. Key findings

  • 48% say they are feeling less confident about their finances due to COVID-19
  • 69% say COVID-19 has negatively impacted their household income
  • 36% say they plan to use/ have used their stimulus check to save and invest
  • 36% say they plan to use/ have used their stimulus check to pay for necessities
  • 73% say they have concerns about buying a home in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 34% say their top concern is the ability to tour potential homes safely
  • 20% say they purchased travel insurance for leisure trips before COVID-19
  • But 45% say they’re likely to buy travel insurance for leisure trips after the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 41% say they are saving more money now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 20% say they are saving less now
  • 48% say they are spending less now than they were pre-pandemic
  • 24% sat they are spending more now than before the pandemic
  • 36% say they’ve changed how much they’re investing due to the pandemic

Read more here. 

