How The Pandemic Alters Americans’ Financial Habits

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown millions of Americans into chaos, negatively affecting financial well-being alongside physical and mental health. As unemployment rates soar and money insecurities abound, a new NerdWallet survey finds almost half of Americans (48%) are indeed feeling less confident about their finances due to COVID-19. Key findings

69% say COVID-19 has negatively impacted their household income

36% say they plan to use/ have used their stimulus check to save and invest

36% say they plan to use/ have used their stimulus check to pay for necessities

73% say they have concerns about buying a home in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

34% say their top concern is the ability to tour potential homes safely

20% say they purchased travel insurance for leisure trips before COVID-19

But 45% say they’re likely to buy travel insurance for leisure trips after the COVID-19 pandemic

41% say they are saving more money now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic

20% say they are saving less now

48% say they are spending less now than they were pre-pandemic

24% sat they are spending more now than before the pandemic