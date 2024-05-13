How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

After Oklahoma’s tornadoes, you have options. Disaster assistance is available online, over the phone or in person.

Homeowners and renters in Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, Okmulgee, Osage and Pontotoc counties who were impacted by the April 25-May 9 severe storms and tornadoes may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

FEMA may be able to help you pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other needs caused by the disaster, including:

Lifesaving and life-sustaining items including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, medical supplies and equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation

Rent if you are displaced because of the disaster, and money to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit

Repair or replacement of a vehicle, appliances, room furnishings and a personal or family computer, as well as books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment

Moving and storage fees, medical expenses, childcare and funeral expenses

There are four ways to apply:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov .

Download the FEMA App .

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Calls are accepted 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service.

. Apply in person at a Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.



When you apply, you will be asked to provide:

A description of the damage

Your address at the time of the disaster

Your Social Security number

Contact information

If you have insurance, your policy number, agent or company

Annual household income

Your bank account information for direct deposit

If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will cover.

To watch an accessible video about how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance – YouTube.

For help with any step of the application process, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

FEMA Civil Rights Office works to ensure assistance is distributed equitably, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available by pressing #2 for Spanish.