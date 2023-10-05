How to Plan For The 2023 Allstate Red River Rivalry

Things to Know Before You Go

DALLAS – A time-honored tradition at the State Fair of Texas, the Allstate® Red River Rivalry between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners has occurred at the State Fair since 1929. With an 11:00 am Central Time kick-off, the State Fair urges fans to arrive early to ensure they have plenty of time to go through security, not only into the fairgrounds but also into Cotton Bowl Stadium for the game. The Fair also urges fans to know the clear bag policy for Cotton Bowl Stadium by visiting BigTex.com/Football.

Below are a few reminders for those attending the State Fair of Texas game on Saturday, October 7, 2023. All times are Central Time.

Due to an 11:00 am local kick-off time, the State Fair will open early to allow fans to arrive and enjoy the Fair before game time, so plan your travel to the fairgrounds accordingly.

Your game ticket includes admission to the most iconic pre-game party of the year, the State Fair of Texas.

State Fair Will Call opens at 6:30 am. The Will Call booth is just outside the 816 S. Second Ave fairgrounds.

Official State Fair parking lots are at gates 2, 6, 11, and 15. All gates will open at 7:00 am. The Fair encourages fans to take exit 48A towards Haskell Avenue off I-30.

Rideshare (taxi, Uber, Lyft, Alto, etc.) drop-off and pick-up will be at Gate 1, Gurley Ave and S. Haskell Ave. (4200 block of Gurley Avenue).

Coupon Booths and Online Coupon Pick-up Centers will open at 7:00 am. Purchase coupons ahead of time at BigTex.com and skip the long lines. Pick up your coupon orders at a Hospitality Center instead of a Coupon Booth. Ensure the original purchaser, the matching driver’s license, and the credit card used on the order are present. Guests can only redeem their coupon vouchers if they meet all requirements.

Hospitality Centers and Information Booths will open at 7:00 am.

Outdoor concessions and concessions inside the Tower Building Food Court will open at 8:00 am.

The State Fair of Texas Midway will open at 8:00 am.

ESPN College GameDay will air LIVE from 8:00 am to 10:00 am in Cotton Bowl Plaza (between Cotton Bowl Stadium and the Leonhardt Lagoon). They urged fans t o arrive early. Fans may bring flags and signs for ESPN College GameDay through State Fair gates until 8:00 am. Fans must discard them after the show before entering Cotton Bowl Stadium.

All exhibit buildings, outdoor exhibits, and indoor concessions (except the Tower Building, which opens earlier) will open at 9:00 am.

Gates to the Cotton Bowl will open at 9:00 am.

As a reminder, your game ticket is also your admission into the fairgrounds. You will present your game tickets at the Fair entrance and scan at all Cotton Bowl gates as you enter the stadium. Be sure to download your game tickets and save them to your phone before arriving at the fairgrounds in case of connectivity issues.

We remind all fans and fairgoers to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen throughout the day.

For the safety of all game attendees, a clear bag policy is in effect for all events at Cotton Bowl Stadium within Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com/Football for more details.

DART trains and buses will become more crowded as game-time approaches and at locations closer to Fair Park. For DART schedules, visit DART.org/StateFair .

The Fair will screen all guests for weapons as they enter. Bags, purses, coolers, and similar containers are screened and subject to search. Please read any signage and listen to gate attendants for directions upon entry.

We encourage all guests to read the Fair’s Guest Code of Conduct before entering the grounds. Visit BigTex.com/CodeofConduct .

For a list of items allowed and not allowed at the Fair, visit BigTex.com/FAQ .

For a list of prohibited items in the Cotton Bowl, visit BigTex.com/Football.

After the game, be sure to stick around to enjoy the fun and attractions the State Fair of Texas has to offer. Chevy House Party will take the Chevrolet Main Stage at 3:00 pm and 5:45 pm, take in the Kroger Starlight Parade throughout the fairgrounds starting at 7:15 pm, enjoy fireworks at the Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation at 8:00 pm along the Esplanade, and Lil Jon performs on the Chevrolet Main Stage at 8:30 pm. The Fair’s Midway is open on Saturday until 11:00 pm. Note: Buildings close at 10:00 pm.

For a map of the fairgrounds, visit BigTex.com/Map .

For a full schedule of events, visit BigTex.com/Schedule .

All game tickets include admission to the State Fair of Texas. With more than 100 things to do daily, including access, the State Fair of Texas is the best tailgate experience of the year. The 2023 State Fair runs through Sunday, October 22.