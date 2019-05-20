HS Baseball and Softball Results Plus Rangers Walk Off Cards in Today’s Sports Update

That was Karsyn Iltis After pitching every inning in North Lamar’s dramatic series win on Friday night over Melissa.

Tied 1-1 in the 8th inning, Melissa scores 3 runs to take a 4-1 lead. With the season on the line, the Pantherettes scored three runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to a two run triple from Iltis a triple from McKenzie Dickson and a double from McKayla Figueroa. Here’s head coach Ashley Endsley talking about that inning.

North Lamar would win it in the ninth on a bases loaded passed ball that would score Keegan Fendley.

North Lamar would win game three easily 7-1 and take the series 2-1. The Pantherettes will play Anna in a one game playoff Thursday night at Commerce at 7pm. The winner of that game will represent region 2 in Austin next week at the state tournament.

The Rivercrest Rebels magical season came to an end over the weekend. On Friday night they split their series with Linden Kildare. Taking game one 18-11 and then losing game two 15-1. Then on Saturday they lost game three 12-2 in five innings. This year’s trip to the quarter-finals is the deepest the baseball team has made it in the school’s history.

The season came to an end for the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs Friday night as they fell to Rains 10-2 in game 2 of their 3 game series. The team will graduate 5 seniors.

Union Hill lost game 2 in their semi-final series with La Poyner, 10-3. That ends the season for the Bulldogs.

The Rangers defeated the cardinals 5-4 in ten Innings on Sunday afternoon. Nomar Mazara had the game winning sacrifice fly for Texas. Texas will start a series with Seattle at home tonight on 1490am & 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:05.

Brooks Koepka held off a late charge from Dustin Johnson to win the PGA Championship for the second straight year. Koepka took a seven-stroke lead into the final round at Bethpage Black and held on after Johnson cut his deficit to one stroke. Koepka finished with a 4-over 74 to win by 2 strokes and claim his fourth major title. He joins Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win the PGA in back-to-back years since the tournament went to stroke play in 1958. Koepka has also won back-to-back U.S. Opens.

The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Nets assistant general manager Trajan Langdon to serve as GM under new executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, according to multiple reports. Langdon, 43, is a former Duke and NBA player who also played professionally in Europe. He has served as the Nets’ assistant GM since 2016 and has helped rebuild Brooklyn into a squad that qualified for the Eastern Conference playoffs as a sixth seed this season after finishing last in the East two seasons earlier.

Rafael Nadal is right back where he wants to be. After losing in the semifinals of three straight clay-court tournaments, Nadal dominated for stretches against his longtime rival, Novak Djokovic, in a 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 win Sunday for a record-extending ninth Italian Open title.