HS Basketball Playoffs In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Last night the Paris Wildcats defeated Gilmer 65-46 in their Bi-District matchup. Paris will play Van Friday night at 6:00 pm in Royce City. That game will be broadcast on 101.9 KBUS.

In other Bi-District action, North Lamar fell to Kilgore 37-33 as heard on Mix 107.7. The Panthers were down ten with less than two minutes to play before scoring 11 points down the stretch. It wasn’t enough though as Kilgore held on for the win.

And Prairiland lost a close one to Hooks 65-62.

In Boys playoff action last night, the Mt Pleasant Tigers fell to Nacogdoches 56-46 to end their season. Meanwhile, in a late game, the Mt Vernon Tiger beat DeKalb 49-34, and will now face Sabine in the Area round at a day, place and time and time to be determined.

We know who the Chapel Hill girls will play in the regional semi-finals. Last night Mineola edged Howe 36-35. These two teams will now clash Friday night at 7:00 pm in Prosper. Hear the game on STAR 96.9.

Texas A&M University-Commerce softball player Emily Otto has been named the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week. The award was announced by the conference office on Tuesday. It is the second consecutive week Otto has won the award, and the third time in her career.

The Dallas Stars lost their third straight game as they fell to Nashville 5-3 at home last night. Anton Khudobin got the start in net once again as Ben Bishop is still battling an upper-body injury.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitching great Don Newcombe has died after a lengthy illness, the team announced Tuesday. He was 92. Newcombe, one of the first African-American pitchers in MLB, joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1949, winning Rookie of the Year while helping the team win the NL pennant. In Newcombe’s debut season, he and Dodgers teammates Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella became three of the first four African-Americans (along with Cleveland outfielder Larry Doby) to appear in an All-Star Game.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will play in his second PGA Tour event closer to home, accepting a sponsor’s exemption into the AT&T Byron Nelson. Romo will tee it up alongside top Tour players like Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, his home course, on May 9-12. Aaron Wise, last year’s Rookie of the Year on the Tour, will look to defend his Nelson championship.

Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon made a $250 million investment into the upstart Alliance of American Football and will become the league’s new chairman. It was reported that the league was in danger of not making payroll on Friday, before Dundon’s investment. AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol dismissed reports that the league was getting a financial bailout from Dundon.

Manny Machado has agreed to the biggest free-agent contract in American sports history — a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres. Machado, a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner at third base, made $16 million between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles last season.